RPS culinary students recognized by mayor Tuesday

The Mayor of Rockford officially declared Tuesday a special day for area culinary students.

Mayor Larry Morrissey proclaimed the day as the 30th anniversary partnership of Hoffman House and the RPS 205 culinary arts program.

The Hoffman House has educated hundreds of students in food prep, safety, banquet planning and more.

"By providing a dynamic hands on learning environment, the culinary arts students have developed fundamental job skills and lessons that they'll carry on for years to come," Mayor Morrissey said Tuesday night.

The Fatherhood Encouragement Project was also recognized Tuesday for its effort in recognizing great dads in the community.