Rockford man wanted for fight at restaurant

Rockford Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fight that occurred at a restaurant last November.

Tyrone Anderson, 18, of Rockford, is wanted on aggravated battery charges. His bond has been set at $250,000.

Police say Anderson and another person got into a fight with a 17-year-old at Mr. J's in the 1800 block of Kishwaukee Street the morning of November 18.

The Rockford Police Department Gang Unit says Anderson and the other person were members of a different gang than the 17-year-old, which led to the fight.

Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Anderson is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department, 779-500-6551, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.