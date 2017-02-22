Beloved dog's ashes stolen in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WREX) -- It's a story that would break any pet lover's heart. As a Janesville family mourned the death of their dog, a thief broke into their car and stole the pet's ashes.

Frankie, their 13-year-old Golden Retriever, died in December of kidney failure. As her family just got the remains back and last Friday, they vanished.

"It's the nastiest thing that anyone could do to a family ever," Khali Flewelling said about the surprise break-in to her family's vehicles.

"They would have had to come through this door," Khali said, pointing to where inside the family's red car her pet's ashes were placed. "Frankie was right on the seat in a nice purple gift bag."

It was a purple gift bag containing all that was left her best friend. "They could be thinking it's something totally different in the box, something fun for them, not a dog's ashes." Khali said.

Sadly, the family did not have their vehicle locked.

"I'm just very disappointed in parts of society," Melodie Flewelling said.

"We are far enough of the road, I just don't know why someone was in my car and has my dog," she added.

Because now, the Flewellings can't say goodbye to their Golden Retriever.

"We wanted to take her ashes and get them put into a nice necklace or bracelet," Khali said. "All we have is pictures." she added.

But the mother and daughter won't give up hope.

"So every morning now, I get up on the front porch hoping her box is back." Melodie said. "I look at the hood of the car, hoping someone has dropped it off," she said. "It's just a daily hope hoping for Frankie to come home and hopefully she will."

The family did report the incident to Janesville Police. Anyone with information on that purple gift bag containing Frankie's remains is urged to contact police.