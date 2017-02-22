Car carrying small child shot at; one suspect arrested

A Rockford man has been arrested after a shooting incident Tuesday morning.

Austin Rice, 19, has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a street gang member, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, no FOID card and resisting arrest.

The shooting happened near 12th Street and Herbert Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police say people in a moving vehicle were shooting a gun.

The gunfire hit another car that had a small child in it at the time.

Officers found the suspect car in the area, which lead to a short chase. Multiple suspects got out of the car and ran, but officers were only able to catch Rice. A handgun was also recovered.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police say the investigation into this case is ongoing, and they say assistance from the community was critical in helping make an arrest.