Man attacked, robbed while walking down street early Wednesday

A man was beaten and robbed while walking to work early Wednesday morning, according to Rockford Police.

Police say officers were called out to the 2000 block of Broadway around 1:15 a.m. Wednesday on a report of a robbery that had just occurred.

The 57-year-old victim told police he was walking to work when a man came up to him and asked for a cigarette. The victim says he told the man he did not have anything for him, and that is when the man punched him in the face and threw him on the ground.

The victim says the suspect then kicked him several times before taking his wallet and running away.

The victim suffered minor injuries from the attack but did not need to go to the hospital.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department, 779-500-6555, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.