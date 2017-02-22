Rockford Police: Victim robbed in downtown park early Wed. morni - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rockford Police: Victim robbed in downtown park early Wed. morning

By Cody Carter, Internet Director
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in Beattie Park overnight. 

Police say officers were called out to the park at 401 North Main Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday on a report of an armed robbery. 

A victim there told police he was walking through the park with a friend when a man approached him armed with a handgun and demanded money. 

The suspect took the victim's wallet and ran away from the area. 

Police say they found a suspect matching the description given by the victim in the area and took him into custody. Police are continuing to investigate. 

