Rockford Police: Victim robbed in downtown park early Wed. morning

Rockford Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred in Beattie Park overnight.

Police say officers were called out to the park at 401 North Main Street around 2 a.m. Wednesday on a report of an armed robbery.

A victim there told police he was walking through the park with a friend when a man approached him armed with a handgun and demanded money.

The suspect took the victim's wallet and ran away from the area.

Police say they found a suspect matching the description given by the victim in the area and took him into custody. Police are continuing to investigate.