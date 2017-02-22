Rockford City Council races face incumbents and newcomers

Several aldermen are up for re-election this year and many of them are bracing for the primary in one week.

Here's a look at the contested races going before voters a week from today.

The city's 1st Ward sees incumbent republican Dr. Tim Durkee up against Frank Gambino.

In the 2nd Ward, three democrats will run against each other.



They are Ned Frield, Jonathan Logemann and Aaron Tokarz.

In the 3rd Ward, John Brantley and Kayellen Ditomassi face off. The incumbent in that ward Tom McNamara is running for mayor.



Moving on to the 5th Ward, incumbent democrat Venita Hervey is running against Robert Jennings.

And in the 7th Ward incumbent democrat Ann Thompson-Kelly faces Aguiree Wladimiro.



The city's 8th Ward has a contested primary with incumbent Jeanne Oddo up against Karen Hoffman.

And in the 9th Ward we see democrats David Leonardis, Maria Saavedra and William Rose up against each other.



Lastly in the 11th ward, incumbent democrat Karen Elyea finds challengers in Tuffy Quinonez and Lisa Palmeno/