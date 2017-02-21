Rockford Aldermen approve partnership between Alignment Rockford, Rockford Fire, & Rockford Police

A proposed partnership to keep local talent in the city gets the OK from Rockford Aldermen.

The proposed partnership between Alignment Rockford, Rockford Police, and Rockford Fire aims to put programs in place for RPS 205 students interested in a career in either fire or police. The idea is that students will be exposed to this type of curriculum from an early age. Ultimately putting students on a fast track towards a career that will keep their talents local.

City Council unanimously approved each department put $20,000 dollars to Alignment Rockford for the partnership annually over three years.