Remedies tackles teen dating abuse

A local organization held an event to shed light on teen dating abuse

The free presentation featured two keynote speakers who aimed to show families and teens in relationships the realities of abuse. Remedies Renewing Lives officials say that many teens in abusive relationships don't even realize they're victims until after being shown the signs. Mobile carrier Verizon partnered with Remedies to bring help to those who need it most

"We collect used wireless equipment from any carrier and we will refurb that to put back into the community from a communications perspective so if somebody were to find themselves in that situation from a domestic violence or a teen violence standpoint we actually provide them with equipment," said Rhett Mitchell, District Sales Manager at Verizon.



Verizon has donated over $320,000 Illinois victims of domestic violence