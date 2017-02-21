Burpee celebrates 75 years with special exhibit

The Burpee Museum is celebrating 75 years of bringing science and history to the Stateline.

This anniversary exhibit showcases a little bit of everything it has to offer, with artifacts you've probably never seen before. Coming up in March is the Burpee's Paleofest and the grand opening of another exhibit.

"It's easy to forget what's in your own backyard," Dir., of Science & Exhibits Scott Williams said. "So we're reintroducing ourselves to folks who haven't been here in several years or more, and they haven't from time to time."

The 75th anniversary exhibit is open until the end of April.