Rockford Aldermen hit the brakes on a proposal for year round City Market

The Rock River Development Partnership wants to revamp a building on Madison street. It says the building could be transformed into a facility for a year round City Market.

Tuesday night the proposal was passed by the Planning and Development Committee during a special meeting. In full council, 5th Ward Alderman Venita Hervey said there were too many unanswered questions and laid the item over.

"Why the huge increase," says Hervey. "Why all on the city of Rockford taxpayers? Why all on our Redevelopment fund?"

The RRDP is asking the city for a $4 million investment spread out over 20 years to build the market. The building is owned by the RRDP's president and CEO Peter Provenzano. The proposal says the building would be a year round space for market vendors. It would also have a shared used kitchen space, permanent bathrooms, and event space.

In 2015 city council approved a development agreement with the RRDP on this project. But state grant money that was intended to be seed money for the project never panned out. Mayor Larry Morrissey says that can't might work better on different city projects, but still needs approval from the state to make that happen.

The RRDP is looking at using redevelopment funds to pay for the indoor market, along with new market tax credits and historic tax credits. The RRDP says the indoor market would propel the economy by supporting market vendors who want to branch out.

"Some haven't gone into store fronts some have started to sell at other markets some have additional catering businesses," says Provenzaon. "We're not counting all that sales tax generation that the city's benefiting from when we talk about whether there's a cost or a gain here. So I think in the long run the city comes out way ahead by investing in this."

But Aldermen like Venita Hervey say they want to take a second look, and see if there's a different way to make the indoor market happen.

"We're spending money on a market that we originally had planned to fund through grant funds," says Hervey. "We're taking it out of the redevelopment fund. That's problematic for me."