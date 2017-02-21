Rudy Valdez would work to cut alderman pay, make mayor part-time position if elected

In just over a week, Rockford voters have a first shot at electing a new mayor after current Mayor Larry Morrissey steps down after more than a decade in office. On Tuesday, February 28, voters will choose between two candidates in the Republican Party — Brian Leggero and Pam Connell.

Looking forward to April, the winner of that primary will face three more candidates: Independents Rudy Valdez and Ronnie Manns, plus Democrat Tom McNamara.

This week, 13 News is introducing the area to all of the candidates.

On Tuesday, we sat down with candidate Rudy Valdez.



Valdez has lived in Rockford for more than three decades, working for Sundstrand in Rockford for a majority of that time. With his adult children married with children of their own, he says he and his wife Julia are empty nesters and ready to take on their civic duty.



While Valdez is new to the political arena, he says he's here to shake things up.



"We need to make Rockford work better, and in order to do that, we need to make significant change," Valdez said.



Valdez says one way he'll do that is he'll work to strip salaries and benefits away from city aldermen as a cost-saving measure.



"There are 14 aldermen that cover the city; it should be consistent with, for instance, the school board members," Valdez says. "There are only seven of them that cover a larger area, more employees with a bigger budget, and they don't get a salary and they don't get a pension, and they don't get full health care like the aldermen do."



Valdez says cost-saving measures don't stop there. He says he'll also work to make the city mayor a part-time position. In turn, he says he would push for a city manager who would be appointed by City Council. He says the way things are done now are expensive, and there's not enough accountability.



"As mayor, you could have someone who is your best friend who might not be qualified and nobody has a say except the mayor that they're hired. And all the department heads and the police chief report to that individual," he says. "As a city manager, the city manager gets hired with input from the mayor. That's input. But it's hired by the aldermen. So this way, they are accountable."



Valdez's idea could take years to come to fruition and would have to go in front of voters in the form of a referendum. So he says the first thing he would tackle as mayor, is the city's violent crime problem.



Valdez says he will support Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea on a number of programs already being put in to place.



"Such as the neighborhood officer program, where you actually have a police officer living in one of the higher crime areas. There job is to go be the beat cop and have relationships established for the area. Because police can't do it alone; it really needs community involvement."

This week, 13 WREX will sit down with all five candidates for the City of Rockford's mayoral race. And at 7:00 Sunday morning, a special 1-hour episode will air featuring all of those who look to lead Rockford.