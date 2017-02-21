Candidates layout vision in Belvidere mayoral race

Belvidere has gone through a lot of changes the past few years.

Perhaps most noticeable is what has happened in the city's downtown area.

"If you're going to attract new retail you have to make downtown look very inviting," said (R) Belvidere Mayor Mike Chamberlain.

The downtown has gone through a major streetscape project. It's something that happened under Chamberlain.

"We have had over 30 businesses in the last four years come here," Chamberlain said.

Chamberlain won his first term in 2013 by six votes.

Since then he said he's proud of the downtown changes, as well as a new focus on working with regional partners to grow the area. He now hopes to win a second term this time around.

Ric Brereton is Chamberlain's opponent.

The Republican is the city's treasurer and is former Mayor Fred Bereton's son.

He said he likes the direction Belvidere is headed but some changes are needed.

"The main focus is getting more people involved, because people want to be involved, but sometimes they're not sure how to get involved," Brereton said.

Brereton said he was inspired to run for mayor because he wants to see Belvidere's growth continue.

"I want to see more events downtown, bringing more people downtown, better promotion and marketing," Brereton said.

That's a sentiment both candidates agree on.

However, only one will get the chance to take the city in the direction they want to see.

Chamberlain and Brereton are the only candidates running for BElvidere mayor so whoever wins next week's primary will run uncontested in the April election.