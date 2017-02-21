Rochelle man arrested on child porn charges

McHenry County authorities have arrested a Rochelle man on child pornography charges.

Robert Rado III, 50, has been charged with 10 counts of child pornography. His bond is set at $50,000.

McHenry County Sheriff’s Office says they began investigating Rado for allegedly downloading child pornography in Oakwood Hills in 2015. Authorities seized Rado's electronics and computers and searched them.

Police say Rado implicated himself by stating that he downloaded a number of files containing child pornography.

Rado was arrested at an apartment complex in Rochelle on Sunday and taken to the McHenry County Correctional Facility.

He is due in court Thursday morning.