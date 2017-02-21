Teen arrested after stolen car investigation

Rockford Police arrested a teen girl Monday in connection with a stolen vehicle investigation.

Police say officers were called out to the area of Ohio Parkway and Wesleyan Avenue around 9 a.m. Monday on a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle in question had originally been reported stolen the night before from the 1700 block of 16th Avenue after it had been left running outside.

Officers used OnStar GPS tracking to locate the vehicle in the area of Wyoming and Seward avenues. When police attempted to pull the car over, the driver took off.

Police later tracked the car to a church parking lot in the 5200 block of Charles Street. Police say two people attempted to run away from the area. Officers found one of the two people, a 15-year-old girl, and arrested her. The second person was not located.

The girl has been charged with criminal trespass to a vehicle and resisting/obstructing police. She was released to a grandparent.