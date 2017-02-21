Bull escapes from slaughterhouse, runs down New York streets

An unusual emergency call came in for officers in Queens, New York Tuesday morning.

A brave bull was on the move, dashing down the road, with officers chasing it by car and on foot after escaping from a slaughterhouse.

Several times it appeared officers had managed to corral the animal, but each time it shot through makeshift barriers and started running down the street again.

The bull managed to elude cops for more than two hours before it was finally taken into custody in someone's backyard.

The bull's legs were tied to keep it immobile as at least a half-dozen police officers crowded around it. The animal died about three hours after it escaped .