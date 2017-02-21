Amerock hotel plan off agenda for Tuesday's city council meeting

The proposed Rockford hotel and conference center project at the Amerock Building in downtown has been taken off the agenda for Tuesday night's city council meeting.

The multi-million dollar Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center was slated for discussion at a special meeting of the Planning and Development Committee tonight.

The chairman of that committee, Dr. Tim Durkee, now says the Gorman deal will be held out at the start of the meeting.

The Amerock hotel proposal calls for the City of Rockford to pay $13 million for the conference center. Developer Gorman and Company would pay $64 million to build the 160 room hotel.

Durkee tells 13 News says the proposal is being pulled back at the request of Mayor Morrissey and several aldermen.

Durkee says city council members wanted additional information before voting on it.

When news broke Monday night that the city council would not be discussing the hotel plan, Mayor Morrissey sent out the following Tweet: