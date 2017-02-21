Few new details in search for missing central IL woman

STREATOR, Ill. -- The LaSalle County Sheriff is continuing its search for a 24-year-old Streator woman who was forcibly taken from her vehicle on Friday.

The sheriff's office said they are continuing to follow leads and tips and conduct interviews to find Kayla Stratton. Police said Stratton and her 11-month-old baby were taken Friday after her car was allegedly rammed off the road and into a utility pole by her ex-boyfriend, Clarence Merritte. She was then allegedly forced into his car and taken from the scene.

The baby was returned to the custody of Stratton's parents late Sunday, but Stratton's whereabouts are still unknown. Merritte is wanted on several charges in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information should call the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office at 815-433-2161.