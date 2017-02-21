Elliot Golf Course to open this week

The Rockford Park District has announced that due to the unseasonably warm weather, one of its golf courses will be open this week.

Elliot Golf Course at 888 South Lyford Road in Cherry Valley will be open this Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Golfers can book a tee time at the 18-hole course online by clicking here, or call Rockford Park District Golf Operations, 815-968-7529.