Police search for Freeport theft suspects

Freeport Police are asking for help finding two suspects wanted for stealing from the city's Walmart earlier this month.

Police say the two suspects pictured here stole goods from Walmart just before 7 p.m. on Saturday, February 11.

Police believe the suspects left the store in a red Chevrolet car, possibly an Impala, with Illinois plates ending in the numbers "63."

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Chris Shenberger, 815-235-8231.