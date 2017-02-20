Union Dairy opens for the season next week

A Freeport ice cream shop is reopening just in time for the warm temperatures.
The Union Dairy Ice Cream Parlor will re-open for the season next week on march first.
It'll be open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 in the morning to 9 p.m.
Union Dairy has been serving ice cream in Freeport for more than a century.
It also serves local meats and cheeses.
