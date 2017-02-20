Project to preserve history of Rockford Peaches and more

The International Women's Baseball Center held a press conference Monday on a big project for local athletes.

"This is gonna be great, it's what Rockford needs," said Helen Wyatt, a Rockford Peach from 1950 to 1951.

The project wouldn't just be a museum to preserve the history of women's baseball, like the Rockford peaches. It's also to encourage the next generation of players. The center will have a training center and umpire school.

"Last spring, we had the grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for this and the young baseball game girls came here to see the Rockford Peaches." said Jim Hughes, former economic development director with Winnebago County.

Hughes says those Peaches are a big draw. It's why for the 25th anniversary of the movie "A League of Their Own", they hope to have the celebration at the site. The goal is to have the entire project done in two years.