Jury selection begins on Tuesday in the case of a Rockford attorney who was murdered.

Greg Clark was gunned down in his driveway nearly 10 years ago. One of his former clients, Richard Wanke, is charged with his murder. Wanke is already in prison on a burglary conviction. In 2008 he said he was not involved in Clark's murder.

