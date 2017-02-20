OSF hosts Safety Bowl to teach kids how to be safe in the kitchen

Some Stateline families spent President's Day learning how kids can be more safe in the kitchen.

OSF Saint Anthony hosted its first ever Safety Bowl. The new event is aimed to teach kids the importance of being safe in the kitchen from food preparation to preventing fires. OSF says it also promotes a healthy lifestyle.

"They're soaking up everything when they're young and we want kids to be active in the kitchen," OSF Childcare Specialist Jeanie Sullivan said. "If they're actively involved in the kitchen then they tend to eat more healthy food."

OSF says it plans to make the Safety Bowl an annual event.