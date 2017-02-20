Ground Floor Skateboards shares burglary experience in hopes of helping other businesses

When Alicia Neubauer opened her store, Ground Floor Skateboards last month, she knew something was off.

"The lights were on, I didn't leave them on," says Neubauer.

The store had been burglarized. A suspect made off with cash and electronics. But instead of feeling sorry for herself, Neubauer sprang into action.

"We were unfortunate. At least if we communicate to other people then maybe this won't happen again."

Neubauer shared what happened on the store's social media accounts. She also reached out to the River District Association and Rockford Police.

“We are unhappy with the recent reports of criminal activity in downtown Rockford, the River District. Downtown Revitalization is strong and we will not tolerate criminal behavior that may affect our growth," says RDA Executive Director Leah Tuneberg. “"The River District Association serves as the liaison between the Rockford Police Department and our residential/business community to ensure a safe environment. The safety of our business owners, residents, and visitor’s in the River District is a top priority of the RDA.”

"I found out about other burglaries that happened at the same time," says Neubauer. "Allegedly this same person had been terrorizing many small businesses."

Neubauer worked with Rockford Police Community Services Officer Katy Statler to amp up her security.

"She was ahead of the game," says Statler. "Every step that I was getting ready to tell her, she was already doing it."

Neubauer reinforced her doors, backed up her surveillance video, and installed a more intense alarm system. She also learned some simple mistakes she as making. One example was leaving cash in the register, and keeping the register locked.

"That just entices them even more if they do get it, like what's inside?" says Statler. "If you just leave it open there for them to see there's nothing there, then they'll move on to something else."

Officer Statler also recommends stores keep a few lights on. That way officers can see into the store at night, and it makes criminals think someone is inside. She also recommends keeping valuables like electronics out of view. Owners and employees should also keep their purses and belongings out of sight, so criminals aren't enticed to come back. Officer Statler is hopeful Neubauer's message will open the eyes of other shopkeepers.

"I think her message is outstanding. She's trying get it out there to let everyone know it did happen, let's not let it happen again."

