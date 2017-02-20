Big Northern, NIC-10 Shine in Postseason Monday Hoops

Two Big Northern teams and two NIC-10 squads are still playing in the IHSA girls basketball postseason, with the BNC's defending state champion still in contention for a 2-A repeat.

Byron throttled Sherrard, 56-20, to advance to the 2-A state semifinals in Bloomington-Normal on Friday. Lexi DeVries and Sarah Hopkins each scored 14 points to lead the defending state champs. The Lady Tigers will face Camp Point Central for the second straight year in the Final Four. Byron won last year's semifinal matchup, 55-31. This year's contest tips off at Redbird Arena at 5:30 pm.

Byron's BNC neighbors at Stillman Valley defeated Sycamore in the 3-A sectional semifinal on Monday, 42-32. The Lady Cardinals were paced by Macy Weaver's 21 points in Maple Park. Stillman Valley will face either Rock Falls or Kaneland in Thursday's sectional championship game.

The 4-A Hampshire sectional championship will feature two NIC-10 teams in a Rockford showdown for the right to play at Super-Sectionals. Boylan took care of Dundee-Crown, 47-37, behind 25 points from McKenzie Brown. East defeated Streamwood, 51-45, to send the Lady E-Rabs to the title game against the Lady Titans on Thursday.

The NUIC's lone remaining representative in the 1-A bracket was eliminated in Monday's Super-Sectional contest as Annawan beat Galena, 55-44.