Last minute change expected to keep hotel deal off City Council agenda

13 News has learned the downtown hotel and conference center development agreement between the city and developer Gorman & Company will be held out of Tuesday night's city council meeting.



So there will be no public debate on it, much less a vote taken on this deal.

The multi-million dollar Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center was slated for discussion at a special meeting of the Planning and Development committee at 5 p.m.



The chairman of that committee, Dr. Tim Durkee tells 13 News the Gorman deal will be held off the agenda at the start of the meeting.



He tells 13 News it's being pulled back at the request of the mayor and several aldermen.



Durkee said city council members expressed a desire to get additional information before voting on it. The mayor is expected to supply that to them and told 13 News he is "happy to provide additional time" to aldermen.

The Amerock hotel proposal calls for the city to pay $13 million for the conference center. Gorman would foot the $64 million bill to build the 160 room hotel in downtown.

