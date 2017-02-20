Area realtors say Rockford becomes seller's market

Amy and Jake Kepner are newly married. This summer they decided to take another big step and buy a home.

They were targeting foreclosed homes between $50,000 to $80,000.

They found homes that fit the criteria, but three times they made an offer, and three times someone beat them to it.

"It was quite a let down, but definitely a learning experience," Amy Kepner said.

Finally after around six months of searching they found a home in Loves Park.

The list price was just under $40,000.

In their bid they doubled the price, and reached their max limit, eventually purchasing the home for $80,000.

"It was the day after Christmas, and we got accepted, so we kind of felt it was our ultimate Christmas present," Kepner said.

The struggle to find a home in the Rockford area is growing.

"There are truly just not enough homes as there are buyers," said Gambino Realtors Broker Kathy Heeren-Ellis.

Heeren-Ellis said the Rockford area has become a sellers market.

One reason she said is there are fewer foreclosed homes on the market than there used to be.

In 2012, 38 percent of property sales were distressed.

Last year that number dropped to 16 percent.

"Now, with that decreasing, we need traditional home sales," Heeren-Ellis said.

It's allowed sellers to increase prices and left buyers like the Kepners waiting longer to find their perfect home. And while the Kepners spent their limit, they said the wait, and the cost, was worth it.

Heeren-Ellis said the average time to sell a house in Rockford is 3-and-a-half months which is one of the quickest in years.