Ronnie Manns proposes 'citizen bailout' if elected Rockford mayor

In just over a week, Rockford voters have a first shot at electing a new mayor after current Mayor Larry Morrissey steps down after more than a decade in office. On Tuesday, February 28, voters will choose between two candidates in the Republican Party — Brian Leggero and Pam Connell.

Looking forward to April, the winner of that primary will face three more candidates: Independents Rudy Valdez and Ronnie Manns, plus Democrat Tom McNamara.

This week, 13 News is introducing the area to all of the candidates.

First up: Ronnie Manns.

Manns was born and raised in Tennessee to a single mother; he was the seventh of 10 siblings. After serving in the military, he moved to Rockford where he started out in security, but eventually opened his own businesses, Manns Logistics and R. Manns & Associates.

"I figured out that I'm better off working for myself," Manns says.

Now, he says his choices are to stop complaining about the current state of the city, or to do something about it.

"If this was just about my ego, or some long lost childhood dream, then I probably would have done what some people have suggested and quit," Manns said. "But it's not. It's about the citizens and the people. And that's far greater than I, that's bigger than me."

Manns says he's most focused on the city's financial troubles.

"It's like having a car with no gas. It's a nice looking car, but you can't go nowhere with it," he says.

He is running on an idea called a "citizen bailout." Manns says he was inspired by the Obama administration's bailout of the automotive industry. He says under his version, however, he would give citizens the chance to go bill-free for 12 to 18 months.

"So here is what we want to do: you've heard of those debt relief companies, right? You go to them and you show them your bills and they take them over and help you pay them. It's basically along the same lines," Manns said.

In theory, Manns says citizens would use the money they are saving to spur the economy through shopping and developments. He said that revenue coming in would get the city on its feet.

"I'm not the smartest person in the world, but I'm also not the dumbest. And anyone paying attention to this situation should see it's not working anymore," Manns said.

Mann also says he can help fix Rockford's violent crime problem by taking an individual approach to dealing with perpetrators. While he does not have a specific plan, he says he'll start with hiring mental health professionals to assess inmates.

"If part of the processing for that individual was to have them actually talk to someone who is qualified to be able to look at them and say 'Yeah, well that person has a mental illness,' then we can address it," Manns says.

Manns did not provide specifics about how he would pay for staffing, however he said the money would come from the citizen bailout program.

Manns says what sets him apart from other candidates is he views the city unlike anyone who has come before him.

"I think we got so fixated on one way of doing things that we've lost focus that there's more than one."

