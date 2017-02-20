PASSING THROUGH: Digging deeper into the GLB Railroad plan

By next week, the developers behind the multi-billion dollar Great Lakes Basin Railroad are expected to update the feds on their project.

They called for a time out in December to refile their application. All indications are this plan is moving forward.

While there are those fighting to keep this railroad from ever happening, there are those at least interested in hearing more to decide if this is the right project at the right time.

Thursday night, 13 News anchor Sean Muserallo is digging deeper into the pros and cons of this controversial project that is passing through the Stateline.