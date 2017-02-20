Kinzinger speaks out about Pres. Trump's comments on Sweden

One local Republican representative says President Trump's comments on Sweden over the weekend were "embarrassing."
At a rally in Florida on Saturday Trump told supporters Sweden was having problems. Later, he clarified that he was talking about a Fox news report about immigrants and violence in Sweden.
Congressman Adam Kinzinger (R-IL 16th District) says the president was being too emotional with his words.
"I think about if a foreign leader said last night in the United States there was a terror attack and there wasn't I don't think that would lead to a break off of diplomatic relations," Kinzinger said Monday. "But I think it feeds into the narrative that the president has got to be a little more caged with his words and that words really do have an impact on these kinds of things."
Sweden's Prime Minister says he was surprised by President Trump's comments.
