Rockford gas prices up slightly, national average flat

Gas prices around Rockford have fallen slightly over the past week.

Gas prices have risen 2.9 cents in Rockford compared to last week. The average price for a gallon of gas is now $2.24, according to gasbuddy.com.

The national average is now $2.27 per gallon, down 0.3 cents from last week.

In Rockford, gas prices are 61.5 cents higher than they were one year ago and 6.2 cents lower than a month ago.

Areas near Rockford and their current gas prices: Milwaukee, $2.22 per gallon, up 0.7 cents per gallon from last week; Madison, $2.23 per gallon, down 0.4 cents per gallon from last week; Chicago, $2.40 per gallon, down 3.9 cents per gallon from last week.