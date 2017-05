Traffic was backed up on part of the Route 20 bypass Monday afternoon due to a rollover crash in the area.

The crash occurred on Route 20 just west of Alpine around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say an SUV flipped over and landed in the median, landing on the passenger side. Multiple people in the vehicle had to be taken to the hospital. No word yet on the extent of their injuries.

The SUV had to be towed from the scene.