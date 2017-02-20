One person dead after car crash in Loves Park Monday

One man is dead after a two vehicle crash in Loves Park Monday morning.
According to Winnebago County Coroner Bill Hintz, Bernard Denolf, 82, of Loves Park, was killed in the crash.
The accident occurred at the intersection of North Alpine Road and Coronet Road in Loves Park Monday morning.
The crash and Denolf's death are under investigation by the Loves Park Police Department.
