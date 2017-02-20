Cheri Bustos says she will not run for Gov. in 2018

Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos has announced that she will not be running for Governor of Illinois in 2018.

In a release sent Monday, Bustos (D-IL 17th District) says she wants to continue serving in the U.S. House of Representatives and plans on running for re-election for her seat next year.

Bustos says she had considered running for governor over the past few months, but has now decided against it.

Bustos was recently elected to be co-chair of the Democratic Policy and Communications Committee.

Chris Kennedy, son of the late Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, announced earlier this month that he will run for Illinois governor. Last week, Madison County Regional Superintendent of Schools Robert Daiber also announced he plans on running.

Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar has also announced he is running.