WHERE THE LOCALS EAT: 13 News Today visits Johnny Pamcakes

The 13 News morning team continued their 'Where the Locals Eat' series of reports this week by stopped into Johnny Pamcakes in Rockford.

Famous for their Swedish pancakes, the owners have created a family atmosphere keeping locals filled full.

Take a step inside Johnny Pamcakes and it will hit you: the smell of bacon, eggs and of course their delicious Swedish pancakes, one of their most popular menu items.

It is the smell that brings customers in, the taste that keeps them raving and the family that brings them back.

"The people are so kind, considerate, and helping," says diner Carol Crane, a long-time loyal customer of Johnny Pancakes.

John and Pam Lack opened Johnny Pamcakes almost 10 years ago. It was a bit of a leap of faith for the couple.

"We didn't have much money," John Lack says. "We started on a shoestring budget and built the business to what it is today."

Today it is a place people call home.

The WREX morning crew decided to join the family and stay for breakfast.

Morgan was all smiles for her meal. "I went with the Swedish Connection, which is for the Swedish pancake lover that's a little extra hungry. Very good. Small batches he said. Definitely worth it."

Elliot met his perfect breakfast match. "I got the Denver-which. It's a little take on the burrito, meets omelet, meets delicious."

And from kitchen to table, Austin's Swedish pancakes looked delicious. "If I know one thing about Rockford and Rockford people is that they love their Swedish pancakes," Austin says. "I'm with you Rockford!"

Great food, family and fellowship, served with a health dose of syrup.

Johnny Pamcakes is located at 3700 East State Street in Rockford. They are open from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Sunday.

