Baby found safe after alleged abduction; mother still missing

STREATOR, Ill. -- An 11-month-old baby is safe after he and his mother were allegedly abducted in Streator on Friday.

Authorities say 24-year-old Kayla Stratton was forced off the road by 33-year-old Clarence Merritte. Her vehicle crashed into a utility pole. Merritte then allegedly got out of his vehicle, struck Stratton, grabbed her by her hair and forced her and the baby into his vehicle. It is believed Merritte is the father of the child.

The LaSalle County Sheriff has issued a warrant for 33-year-old Clarence Merritte on numerous charges, including domestic battery, and aggravated assault.

Police said the baby was left outside a Streator residence and discovered around 10 p.m. Sunday. The baby's grandmother was notified, and both were taken to the police station. DCFS assisted in the legal transfer of the child to his grandparents, and the baby was taken to St. Mary's Hospital for a health evaluation.

The whereabouts of Kayla Stratton are still unknown.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Stratton or Merritte are asked to call the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office at 815-433-2161.