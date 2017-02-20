Rock Valley College Board Trustee resigns, gets appointed to open seat

One long-time Rock Valley College board trustee will now serve a little longer than expected.

Friday, the RVC Board of Trustees announced Mike Dunn Jr. was appointed to a seat vacated by Ashley Burks after she resigned back in December. Dunn, who was set to end his service on the RVC Board in April, resigned his seat Thursday and then was appointed to Burks open seat at a special meeting Friday.

Dunn will now serve until 2019, when his new seat goes up for election, rather than ending his term this Spring.

The board says it made this decision because of Dunn's experience during a time of major leadership change at the college.

A concern for some is that the board is allowing a candidate who has already served six years as a trustee the opportunity to serve two more years without voters having input.

Board Chairperson Pat Murphy says the decision has to do with maintaining stability and experience on the board and that the voters will still have their say on three new trustees, including Dunn's former seat, in April.

"Bottom line, the board makes this decision," Murphy said Friday. "It's our decision to make and we made it for very good reasons. We are in charge of two things: picking a president and appointing board members if one leaves. We made the same decision on the presidential search. We look for input, we are open to it. If the faculty wanted a voice on the board, than they should have presented one to us and they didn't."

Faculty Union President Mike Youngblood raised concerns over the overall process the board took to appoint Dunn to the vacant seat.

Youngblood agreed the board has the right to make the decision, but questioned if the person they picked even wanted the job.

"What concerns us is that if Mr. Dunn was not interested in running for the two-year term, then why is he accepting the appointment to the two-year term?" Youngblood says. "It seems to me that the board has just appointed someone who showed no interest in the position."

Dunn told 13 News Friday that he did not file paperwork to run for another term as an RVC Trustee, but he says that his decision not to run was made before Burks resigned.

Dunn says that when the board asked him to serve the remainder of her term, he saw a new opportunity.

"My job isn't to make sure we have a well-paid faculty; my job is to represent the parents and students of the community college district 511," Dunn says. "I've done a lot of thinking over the last month, as far as prior to even knowing I was going to stick around. I'm trying to put the student first, and with the student comes making sure we have the right sections, the right courses, the right scheduling, so they can hopefully go on and obtain a bachelor's degree at some point."

Board Chair Pat Murphy says that the board had to make an appointment within 60 days of Burks resignation, or the state would make that appointment for them.

There are three seats for the RVC Board of Trustees on the ballot for the April 4th election.

Robin Castillo, Marlana Dokken and Paul Gorski are seeking one 2-year term position.

Candidates Angelique Bodine, Neely Erickson, John Nelson and Jennifer Ray are seeking two 6-year term positions.