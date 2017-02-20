Rockford Police: Man robbed, beaten with gun overnight

Rockford Police are investigating after a man was robbed at gunpoint and attacked early Monday morning.

Police say officers were called out to a local hospital around 4:30 a.m. Monday to speak with a battery victim. The victim told police that he had been walking in the 3300 block of Sun Valley Terrace around 1:30 a.m. when two men came up to him.

The victim told police one of the men was armed with a handgun. The suspects stole the victim's wallet and hit him with the gun several times before getting in a car and driving off.

Police say no shots were fired during this incident. The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries at the hospital.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department, 779-500-6555, or Crime Stoppers, 815-963-7867.