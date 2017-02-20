Street fight involving pepper spray breaks out in East Rockford

Rockford Police say a group of people got into a large fight following a traffic accident.
It happened near the 100 block of Summit around 5 p.m Sunday night.
When officers arrived on scene, they found several people arguing in the middle of the street. Police discovered the fight stemmed from a traffic accident prior. Three suspects arrived in a gold SUV, and one of them pepper sprayed five people. Another suspected attempted to stab someone before they fled the scene.
Police are still investigating.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.