Street fight involving pepper spray breaks out in East Rockford

Rockford Police say a group of people got into a large fight following a traffic accident.

It happened near the 100 block of Summit around 5 p.m Sunday night.

When officers arrived on scene, they found several people arguing in the middle of the street. Police discovered the fight stemmed from a traffic accident prior. Three suspects arrived in a gold SUV, and one of them pepper sprayed five people. Another suspected attempted to stab someone before they fled the scene.

Police are still investigating.