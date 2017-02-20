Rockford man charged with attempting to rob convenience store, fighting store owner

A Rockford man was arrested early Monday morning after police say he attempted to rob a convenience store and attacked the store owner.

Louis Coleman, 43, has been charged with attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery.

Rockford Police say SCOPE officers near 7th Street and 11th Avenue saw Coleman, armed with a belt, running from the parking lot of the Kwik Mart in the 1200 block of 7th Street around 1 a.m. Monday. They say a second man, later identified as the store owner, was armed with a baseball bat and chasing Coleman down the street.

Officers stopped the two men and got them both to drop their weapons.

The store owner told police that he was getting ready to close the store when Coleman came inside. The victim told police that when he went up to the counter to help Coleman, Coleman attacked him and started choking him with the belt.

The victim was able to break free and chase Coleman out of the store. Police say video surveillance from the store backed-up the owner's claims.

The victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the attack.

Coleman is now being held in the Winnebago County Jail.