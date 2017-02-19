Fred VanVleet spends NBA All-Star Weekend in Rockford

Rockford native Fred VanVleet has had a whirlwind first season in the NBA, playing for the Toronto Raptors and their Developmental League affiliate, Raptors 905. He took a few days in his hometown as the league held its All-Star Weekend in New Orleans.

VanVleet was named an honorary co-chair of the Patriots Gateway's new Capital Campaign initiative, "Patriot Dreams." He spoke to youth basketball players on Sunday before hosting an All-Star Party at District Bar and Grill in downtown Rockford.

VanVleet spoke to the 13 Sports Authority in a one-on-one interview, reflecting on his return to the Forest City, and what he can do to positively impact the community.

"It feels like yesterday honestly. It's crazy. It made me feel kind of old going back and seeing all the guys," VanVleet said of his visit to Patriots Gateway. "The gym where I played so many games, it was part of my childhood growing up. Numerous teams I played with, all the club teams growing up locally. Going back and getting that nostalgia back, it was pretty amazing, it gave me goosebumps for sure."

"It's not all about me, man. I'm enjoying the fruits of my labor, I have a great life, I'm blessed to be in the position I'm in. If I was going about it for myself the entire time, it would be a waste of time."