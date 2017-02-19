Illinois lawmakers consider automatic voter registration bill

Registering to vote could soon happen without even thinking about it. If a new Illinois bill passes, anyone who goes into the DMV in Illinois to register or renew their license would be automatically registered to vote.

"At the end of the day, this is combining the process into one easy step," said Democratic State Senator Steve Stadelman.

It's an idea democratic lawmakers first introduced last year, but it was vetoed by Governor Bruce Rauner.

"It's really disappointing, so we'll try again this spring to get that legislation back on the governor's desk," said Stadelman.

The bill is back again, practically the same as last time. But, while the voter registration bill had bipartisan support last year, there are still those who disagree.

"We have a number of ways that make it simple for people to register, the fact that someone might not register is not because they do not have the ability to do that, so we shouldn't have to make it so simple that we force it on people," said Republican State Senator Dave Syverson.

Syverson says one of his main concerns is the burden the new process could put on state offices.

"The staffing just isn't there to do these thorough registrations and background checks," said Syverson.

Stadelman disagrees and says the process would be more secure.

"They can do it in one easy step at the secretary of state's office, that saves the state money, that saves people time, that also makes sure that our voter rolls are more accurate," said Stadelman.

The bill's future still remains unclear though as lawmakers hash out the details over the next couple months.

Six states and Washington D.C. have already approved automatic voter registration. Illinois is among 22 other states considering similar bills.

Illinois' bill goes to committee in the next month.



To read SB 1933, click here.

