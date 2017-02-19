Rockford man leads officers on 40-minute police chase

A Rockford man led police on a 40-minute chase crossing into two different counties Sunday afternoon.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says around 2:50 p.m. Sunday deputies attempted to pull over the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle in Machesney Park.

The silver Impala took off from police leading them on a roughly 30-mile chase.

Police say the driver dropped off the passenger of the vehicle shortly after the chase started. The driver then continued onto Rt. 2 and Montague Rd. where the chase eventually ended in Ogle County.

Police say the driver's speed ranged between 30 to 60 mph. The driver was eventually stopped by "stop sticks" that Ogle County Police put down.

The suspect, 30-year-old Nicholas Real of Rockford, was detained by police. The passenger was also detained by police.

Police say the silver Impala was stolen in Machesney Park Friday night.

Officers from the Winnebago County Sheriff's Office and the Ogle County Sheriff's Office were involved in the chase.