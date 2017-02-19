Fire causes $100,000 in damage at Janesville home - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Fire causes $100,000 in damage at Janesville home

JANESVILLE (WREX) -

A home in Janesville was severely during a fire Saturday afternoon.

The Janesville Fire Department says a home at the 2500 block of Lombard Ave. caught fire around 12:00 p.m. Saturday. It took firefighters around 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

No one was injured.

Officials say the home suffered around $100,000 in damage.

The incident is under investigation.

