Fire causes $100,000 in damage at Janesville home

A home in Janesville was severely during a fire Saturday afternoon.
The Janesville Fire Department says a home at the 2500 block of Lombard Ave. caught fire around 12:00 p.m. Saturday. It took firefighters around 30 minutes to get the fire under control.
No one was injured.
Officials say the home suffered around $100,000 in damage.
The incident is under investigation.
