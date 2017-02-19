2 dogs killed in Belvidere fire early Sunday morning

Two dogs are dead after a house fire in Belvidere Sunday morning.
The Belvidere Fire Department says besides the dogs, the home at the 600 block of Ruth Circle, was unoccupied when the fire started a little after midnight on Sunday.
Officials believe the fire originated outside of the home and spread to the attic and kitchen areas.
Damage to the home is estimated around $60,000.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.