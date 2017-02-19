Two men arrested in hit and run

Rockford Police arrested two men early Sunday morning, after a short chase ended with the suspect's car crashing into a fence.



Around 1 a.m., Rockford Police attempted to stop a silver Nissan speeding through the area of Gregory Street and Kishwaukee Street. The driver of the Nissan tried to flee from officers and crashed into a fence in the 1000 block of South Third Street.



Police say the driver and several men in the car ran away from the scene. After a short chase on foot, officers caught one of the men in the 600 block of Pope Street how they have identified as 20-year-old Maurice Buchanan of Rockford. Shortly after, police also located the driver 22-year-old Bruce Lambert of Rockford hiding underneath a porch. The Winnebago County Sheriff's Department K9 unit assisted with the search for the other occupants of the car. Officers say none were found.



During a search of the scene, police say they found a handgun where the suspects ran away from the crash. Officers also found an undisclosed amount of crack cocaine in the Nissan.



Buchanan and Lambert have been taken into custody. Lambert faces 11 separate charges including hit and run, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, two counts of disobeying a stop sign and resisting arrest, . Buchanan is charged with resisting arrest.