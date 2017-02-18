Harlem Girls Bowling Captures State Championship in Dramatic Fashion

The Harlem girls bowling team needed every strike and every pin to claim the 2017 IHSA state championship at Cherry Bowl in Rockford, beating Lockport by just 38 pins.

The next closest team behind the Lady Huskies was 691 pins off the lead, underscoring how close the top two teams were at the end of the tournament.

Harlem sophomore Rebecca Hagerman, tasked with anchoring her team, threw three strikes in her final frame to end any chance of the Lady Huskies' relinquishing a lead they built after the first day of competition. She finished with the tenth best individual score, while teammates Stephanie Richards (12th) and Kayla Verstraete (5th) took home individual medals for their scores.

Harlem seniors Mylee McCracken and Alexandra Buffington end their careers as state champions, joining the Harlem boys bowling team as the best of the sport in Illinois. The Huskies boys team took home first place gold medal honors just a few weeks ago, solidifying the school's bowling programs as the best int he state.