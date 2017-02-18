IHSA Individual Wrestling State Finals Feature Local Talent

The 2017 IHSA individual wrestling state finals in Champaign saw local athletes take the mat at the State Farm Center for a shot at gold medals across three classifications.
Byron's Nolan Baker and Hononegah's Tony Cassioppi each completed perfect seasons as the Tigers senior and Indians junior won 1-A 145# and 3-A 285# titles, respectively.
Here are results featuring local medalists, organized by weight class and class size.
1-A 126#
1st - Chase Bittle (Althoff Catholic)
2nd - Jared Van Vleet (Stillman Valley)
1-A 132#
1st - Zac Blasioli (East Alton-W.R.)
2nd - Trey Hild (PORTA)
3rd - Hunter Luke (Lena-Stockton Co-Op)
1-A 145#
1st - Nolan Baker (Byron)
2nd - Lewis Robinson of Kewanee (H.S.)
1-A 160#
1st - Josh Mckinney (Midwest Central)
2nd - Drew Hoselton (Prairie Central)
3rd - Garrett Passmore (Erie)
4th - Jedidah Willis (Chicago Hope Academy)
5th - Kyle Kalkbrenner (Lena-Stockton Co-Op)
1-A 170#
1st - Zac Braunagel (Althoff Catholic)
2nd - Andrew Wenger (Dakota)
3rd - Rahveon Valentine (Lena-Stockton Co-Op)
1-A 182#
1st - Griffin Meeker (S.J.-Ogden)
2nd - Logan Winter (Clinton)
3rd - Nate Schultz (Savanna West Carroll)
4th - Brandon Elsbury (Byron)
1-A 220#
1st - Logan Lee (Orion)
2nd - Cody Miller Bismarck (Bismarck-Henning)
3rd - Maverick McPeek (Dakota)
1-A 285#
1st - Zach Muller (Westmont)
2nd - Taylor Fleetwood (Fulton)
3rd - Ian Kuehl of (Lena-Stockton Co-Op)
2-A 138#
1st - Lenny Petersen (Crystal Lake Central)
2nd - Blaize Punke (Washington)
3rd - Tyler Demo (Belvidere North)
2-A 160#
1st - Pat Schoenfelder (Antioch)
2nd - Peyton West (Springfield H.S.)
3rd - Major Dedmond (Freeport)
2-A 170#
1st - Jake Lanning (Pontiac)
2nd - Joe Mier of Marengo
3rd - Nick Fetzner (Prairie Ridge)
4th - Artimus Cunningham (Sycamore)
2-A 182#
1st - Cameron Caffey (Carbondale)
2nd - Cody Baldridge (Morris)
3rd - Riley Vanik (Kaneland)
4th - Alex Harvey (Rochelle)
3-A 120#
1st - Michael McGee (Plainfield East)
2nd - Fabian Lopez (DeKalb)
3-A 220#
1st - Matt Wroblewski (Mt. Prospect)
2nd - Diata Drayton (Chicago Marist)
3rd - Jake Dudeck (Lincoln-Way West)
4th - Blake Zalapi (Hononegah)
3-A 285#
1st - Tony Cassioppi (Hononegah)
2nd - Niko Ivanisevic (Hinsdale Central)
