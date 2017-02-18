IHSA Individual Wrestling State Finals Feature Local Talent

The 2017 IHSA individual wrestling state finals in Champaign saw local athletes take the mat at the State Farm Center for a shot at gold medals across three classifications.

Byron's Nolan Baker and Hononegah's Tony Cassioppi each completed perfect seasons as the Tigers senior and Indians junior won 1-A 145# and 3-A 285# titles, respectively.

Here are results featuring local medalists, organized by weight class and class size.

1-A 126#

1st - Chase Bittle (Althoff Catholic)

2nd - Jared Van Vleet (Stillman Valley)

1-A 132#

1st - Zac Blasioli (East Alton-W.R.)

2nd - Trey Hild (PORTA)

3rd - Hunter Luke (Lena-Stockton Co-Op)

1-A 145#

1st - Nolan Baker (Byron)

2nd - Lewis Robinson of Kewanee (H.S.)

1-A 160#

1st - Josh Mckinney (Midwest Central)

2nd - Drew Hoselton (Prairie Central)

3rd - Garrett Passmore (Erie)

4th - Jedidah Willis (Chicago Hope Academy)

5th - Kyle Kalkbrenner (Lena-Stockton Co-Op)

1-A 170#

1st - Zac Braunagel (Althoff Catholic)

2nd - Andrew Wenger (Dakota)

3rd - Rahveon Valentine (Lena-Stockton Co-Op)

1-A 182#

1st - Griffin Meeker (S.J.-Ogden)

2nd - Logan Winter (Clinton)

3rd - Nate Schultz (Savanna West Carroll)

4th - Brandon Elsbury (Byron)

1-A 220#

1st - Logan Lee (Orion)

2nd - Cody Miller Bismarck (Bismarck-Henning)

3rd - Maverick McPeek (Dakota)

1-A 285#

1st - Zach Muller (Westmont)

2nd - Taylor Fleetwood (Fulton)

3rd - Ian Kuehl of (Lena-Stockton Co-Op)

2-A 138#

1st - Lenny Petersen (Crystal Lake Central)

2nd - Blaize Punke (Washington)

3rd - Tyler Demo (Belvidere North)

2-A 160#

1st - Pat Schoenfelder (Antioch)

2nd - Peyton West (Springfield H.S.)

3rd - Major Dedmond (Freeport)

2-A 170#

1st - Jake Lanning (Pontiac)

2nd - Joe Mier of Marengo

3rd - Nick Fetzner (Prairie Ridge)

4th - Artimus Cunningham (Sycamore)

2-A 182#

1st - Cameron Caffey (Carbondale)

2nd - Cody Baldridge (Morris)

3rd - Riley Vanik (Kaneland)

4th - Alex Harvey (Rochelle)

3-A 120#

1st - Michael McGee (Plainfield East)

2nd - Fabian Lopez (DeKalb)

3-A 220#

1st - Matt Wroblewski (Mt. Prospect)

2nd - Diata Drayton (Chicago Marist)

3rd - Jake Dudeck (Lincoln-Way West)

4th - Blake Zalapi (Hononegah)

3-A 285#

1st - Tony Cassioppi (Hononegah)

2nd - Niko Ivanisevic (Hinsdale Central)