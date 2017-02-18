Hononegah Wins Team Boys Swimming Sectional Title

The Hononegah boys swimming and diving team earned first place at the Byron sectional on Saturday, with the state finals set for next week. The Indians beat second-place Byron by more than 80 points, with Boylan, Guilford, and Sterling rounding out the top five teams.
The following state qualifiers are listed by event:
200-Yard Medley Relay
Byron - Caleb Carlson (Jr.), Wade Lyles (Jr.), Sergio Solis (Sr.), Everett Stoker (Sr.)
200-Yard Freestyle Relay
Byron - Sergio Solis (Sr.), Wade Lyles (Jr.), Everett Stoker (Sr.), Caleb Carlson (Jr.)
400-Yard Freestyle Relay
Hononegah - Dylan Anderson (Sr.), Cole Harner (Sr.), Zach Amenda (Sr.), Camden Leonard (So.)
200-Yard Freestyle
Boylan - Tyler Pidde (Sr.)
200-Yard Individual Medley
Byron - Caleb Carlson (Jr.)
50-Yard Freestyle
Hononegah - Zach Amenda (Sr.)
Diving
Belvidere Co-Op - Jacob Hedberg (Jr.)
100-Yard Butterfly
Byron - Sergio Solis (Sr.)
100-Yard Freestyle
Hononegah - Camden Leonard (So.)
500-Yard Freestyle
Boylan - Tyler Pidde (Sr.)
100-Yard Backstroke
Byron - Sergio Solis (Sr.)
100-Yard Breaststroke
Byron - Caleb Carlson (Jr.)
Rockford Christian - Brett Keefe (Sr.)
200-Yard Freestyle Disabilities Division
Hononegah - James Bockover-McCormick (So.)
50-Yard Freestyle Disabilities Division
Hononegah - James Bockover-McCormick (So.)
100-Yard Freestyle for Athletes with Disabilities
Hononegah - James Bockover-McCormick (So.)
100-Yard Breaststroke for Athletes with Disabilities
Hononegah - James Bockover-McCormick (So.)
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.