Hononegah Wins Team Boys Swimming Sectional Title

The Hononegah boys swimming and diving team earned first place at the Byron sectional on Saturday, with the state finals set for next week. The Indians beat second-place Byron by more than 80 points, with Boylan, Guilford, and Sterling rounding out the top five teams.

The following state qualifiers are listed by event:

200-Yard Medley Relay

Byron - Caleb Carlson (Jr.), Wade Lyles (Jr.), Sergio Solis (Sr.), Everett Stoker (Sr.)

200-Yard Freestyle Relay

Byron - Sergio Solis (Sr.), Wade Lyles (Jr.), Everett Stoker (Sr.), Caleb Carlson (Jr.)

400-Yard Freestyle Relay

Hononegah - Dylan Anderson (Sr.), Cole Harner (Sr.), Zach Amenda (Sr.), Camden Leonard (So.)

200-Yard Freestyle

Boylan - Tyler Pidde (Sr.)

200-Yard Individual Medley

Byron - Caleb Carlson (Jr.)

50-Yard Freestyle

Hononegah - Zach Amenda (Sr.)

Diving

Belvidere Co-Op - Jacob Hedberg (Jr.)

100-Yard Butterfly

Byron - Sergio Solis (Sr.)

100-Yard Freestyle

Hononegah - Camden Leonard (So.)

500-Yard Freestyle

Boylan - Tyler Pidde (Sr.)

100-Yard Backstroke

Byron - Sergio Solis (Sr.)

100-Yard Breaststroke

Byron - Caleb Carlson (Jr.)

Rockford Christian - Brett Keefe (Sr.)

200-Yard Freestyle Disabilities Division

Hononegah - James Bockover-McCormick (So.)

50-Yard Freestyle Disabilities Division

Hononegah - James Bockover-McCormick (So.)

100-Yard Freestyle for Athletes with Disabilities

Hononegah - James Bockover-McCormick (So.)

100-Yard Breaststroke for Athletes with Disabilities

Hononegah - James Bockover-McCormick (So.)